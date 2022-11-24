Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.82 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

