Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.92 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys Stock Up 1.5 %

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

QLYS stock opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

