Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,158. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CORT stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.