Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,019 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COKE opened at $478.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $656.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

