Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,927 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 46.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.