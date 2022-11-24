Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 74,462 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74,462 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of SHOO opened at $34.41 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

