Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,891 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $110,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $131,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

PTGX stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

