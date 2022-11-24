Richard Kent Bennett Sells 132,709 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $2,424,593.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.96. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $44.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

