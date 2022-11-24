Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,149 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

