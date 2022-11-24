Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George W. Lloyd Sells 23,631 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP George W. Lloyd sold 23,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,018,732.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,058.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,118,000 after buying an additional 2,176,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,087,897 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

