Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 15,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $66.68 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.95.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.