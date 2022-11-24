SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Woodward by 63.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 161,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $19,986,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.35 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,522. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,522. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

