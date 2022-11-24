Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Seagate Technology by 226.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,872 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

