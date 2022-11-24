Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,860 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 347,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

