Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Position Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,860 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after buying an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 638,779 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $879.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

