Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $62.46

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.46, but opened at $60.80. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
