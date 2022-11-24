Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $62.46

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.46, but opened at $60.80. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.0% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

