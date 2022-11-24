Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $62.46

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.46, but opened at $60.80. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

About Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.0% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

