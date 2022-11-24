Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $9,809,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPKB stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

