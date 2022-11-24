Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 361.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $164.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

