Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SNA opened at $241.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $242.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

