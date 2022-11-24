SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.92.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,678 shares of company stock worth $5,633,098. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $306.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.58. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

