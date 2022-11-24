SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $9.46

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.21. SunOpta shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 11,626 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
SunOpta Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $14,936,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 106.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $8,286,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
