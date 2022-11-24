Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

