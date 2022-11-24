Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Health Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,971,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.30%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

