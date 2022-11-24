Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,772,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $9,417,000.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Envestnet

Several analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

