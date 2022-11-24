Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $210.29 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

