Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $203.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $214.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.32.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

