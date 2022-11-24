Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 13.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 172,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 311,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

