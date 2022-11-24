Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 418,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NYSE:THC opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

