Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 446,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 297,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $14,317,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of TDC opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

