The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,012 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 888,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

