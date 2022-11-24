The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 531.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,543 shares of company stock worth $4,915,591 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

