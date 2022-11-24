The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $188.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

