Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Trimble by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Trading Up 1.6 %

Trimble Company Profile

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

