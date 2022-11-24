UBS Group AG Acquires 277,887 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $32,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5,970.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,838 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after buying an additional 350,737 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 832.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 505,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 451,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 104,359 shares in the last quarter.

BBN opened at $18.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

