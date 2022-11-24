UBS Group AG Acquires 305,778 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 901.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,778 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $32,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $106.75.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

