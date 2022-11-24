UBS Group AG Acquires 6,934 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

UBS Group AG increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $32,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $604.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.95. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

