UBS Group AG Acquires 700,172 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,809,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 700,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $33,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

