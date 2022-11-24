UBS Group AG Buys 1,851,053 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $32,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $182,013,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $146,037,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $85,627,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,866,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Clarivate by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 7,569,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Clarivate Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.