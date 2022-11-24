UBS Group AG Buys 9,467 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,674,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 31,158 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,827,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

FLDR opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

