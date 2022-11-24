UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $34,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODFL opened at $297.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

