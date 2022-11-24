UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,292,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $32,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

