UBS Group AG Grows Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,689 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $35,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

