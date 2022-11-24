UBS Group AG Has $32.71 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,232 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,965 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $32,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Trading Down 5.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.