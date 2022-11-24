UBS Group AG Has $32.78 Million Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

UBS Group AG increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in XPeng were worth $32,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in XPeng by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 326,175 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in XPeng by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 975,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in XPeng by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in XPeng by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,125,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of XPEV opened at $7.31 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

