UBS Group AG Has $34.73 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,058 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

