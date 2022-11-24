UBS Group AG Has $36.80 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $36,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average is $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

