UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $33,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $182.28 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.