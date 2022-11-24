UBS Group AG Purchases 12,343 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $32,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 16,908.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 346,959 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,744,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 149,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 503,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 66,178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $56.44 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

