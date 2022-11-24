UBS Group AG Purchases 30,636 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $34,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 534,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $107.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

