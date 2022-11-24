UBS Group AG Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

NYSE WCN opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

